Busy, Busy

The past week’s been the busiest I’ve had in a while. During times like this my energy goes from flailing around contentedly to a sort of prolonged concentration for eight, nine, ten hours a day. I’m okay. Motivated. Tired. Getting through the grind. After this, school should subside for a while and I can focus on other things.

There’s also an underlying thread of morbidity in the assignments I’m doing? I’m writing an journalist-style essay on a death ritual; another paper on activist group ACT UP during the AIDS crisis of the 80’s; presenting on a poet-physician’s med school encounter with cadavers. I didn’t realize this until I was halfway through my salad at this new vegetarian place listening to 90’s rock music blaring above me.

On a brighter note, I scored a whole letter grade above the average on my last midterm! A, yay. Which makes me happy.

I’ve been mixing a combination of fun and work lately, so seeing/studying with friends, but often with work looming above my head. Socializing mostly takes the backseat when I’m really busy, but my best friend doesn’t count. And as I wrote earlier, I’m grateful for that.

Here’s to getting through the next few days.

Advertisements