Everything Lil’ Thing Is Gon’ Be Alright

I’m never entirely sure how private or public I can be on here. But I feel compelled to blog about how I’m eating Wheat Thins through sniffles and remembering how I often make the parallel between snacking and teariness. I think of crying like snacking, I used to tell people. You snack a little here, you snack a little there, and then you’re good.

Suffice to say, I am doing a little of both right now. At 12:35 on a Tuesday morning because you’re never safe from midnight munchies. I’ve hit the the regular mid-semester slump where exhaustion courses through my veins, pumped by tests and presentations. But then this. A social thing, a love thing, a wrapped-tendrils-around-my-cardiac-muscle thing. I guess I should be grateful. Like the Winnie the Pooh quote: “how lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

Then I hear Bob Marley’s upbeat Jamaican swing: everything little thing/is gonna be alright.

