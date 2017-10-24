Date Night

coolpeppermint

I’ve been thinking of our anniversary date; we’d gone out to a comedy show that night, watched two groups improv-battle it out over dinner and drinks.

I remember the guac (partitioned from the salsa, of course) and cheesy enchiladas, peering at his eyes, velvety red curtains, the room erupting with peals of laughter, looking towards the stage to see funny girl #2 in pink toppling backwards.

I remember feeling buttery warm happy.

I remember the first group being a little awkward; the second group, phenomenal. Things might be funnier when you’re tipsy, but the second group was funny. A duo of pros oozing comic chemistry on-stage, hilariousness in their own right.

And oh, I remember that it was a really, really good night.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s