Date Night

I’ve been thinking of our anniversary date; we’d gone out to a comedy show that night, watched two groups improv-battle it out over dinner and drinks.

I remember the guac (partitioned from the salsa, of course) and cheesy enchiladas, peering at his eyes, velvety red curtains, the room erupting with peals of laughter, looking towards the stage to see funny girl #2 in pink toppling backwards.

I remember feeling buttery warm happy.

I remember the first group being a little awkward; the second group, phenomenal. Things might be funnier when you’re tipsy, but the second group was funny. A duo of pros oozing comic chemistry on-stage, hilariousness in their own right.

And oh, I remember that it was a really, really good night.

Advertisements