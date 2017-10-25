Relief, relief, relief now that midterm season is over. Like a weight lifted from my shoulders, my head, my mind, I feel lighter and happier and more myself. I mean, I don’t know, but I just feel so happy. For the first time since, well, I can remember, my professor sent a kind little message saying ‘good job on your midterm!’ At first I thought she’d cc’ed it to a bunch of others, but then I saw that it wasn’t. And that made me feel a little like the toddler who’s given a thumbs up on her underwater sea-life drawing.

I did my presentation yesterday, which my professor also messaged about saying I’d done well on 🙂 The presentation itself was an analysis of a poem, a slightly morbid one, but packed with beautiful imagery. A boy in my class with a nose ring who I’ve never talked to complimented me on it briefly after class. Sometimes I feel paranoid about people who tell me that I’ve presented well after I’ve gotten off-stage/away from the class spotlight–are they just saying it to be nice? so they don’t actually hate me or think I talk too fast? Then, this afternoon, I led the class discussion, which really wasn’t all that bad, and people were fairly engaged, as engaged as they might be after a midterm.

Now I’m breathing, breathing, breathing, breathing, breathing, breathing, breathing. When it comes to school or work, there is a certain degree of intrinsic motivation that pushes me–the feeling of getting shit done, churning out something intelligible, accomplishment. But there is, of course, also the extrinsic motivation, like the notes, the grades, the comments, which doesn’t get in the way of the intrinsic motivation. Instead, they sort of build upon each other, so I move forward on my own with an external push.

On the down side, I’ve pushed socializing to the wayside, as I often do during testing. I have been seeing my best friend regularly, or at least did the past week. Last Thursday we went to the annual mini Oktoberfest, stuffed with free beer and apple cider and food. We reminisced about how time’s passed, how we’ve stuck it through the entire time, then chatted with a mutual friend and his friend, etc. But work loomed over my head, and after a few hours, I ducked out to work on my paper. Then lunch with a friend from class, a late-night tea hang-out, but otherwise things that got sandwiched between one round of work and another. After 14 hours it became difficult to mask the exhaustion, which showed as I talked dryly on the phone.

Now I feel myself becoming more, well, myself. In about two months I’ll have to go through this whole process again for finals, but it’s okay. Taking life as it comes.

