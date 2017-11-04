Displacement

coolpeppermint

img_8290-e1503547542341.jpg

we drive home
bound with the windows
down carrying bags of tea that smell like

Christmas, flecked with
ginger, decked in lights
pass by billboards for

fidget spinners &
a bridge that reminds me of beyond two
souls & a school with the sign that reads “meet the Teachers night”

lo que sera, sera means what will be
will be, fate that’s putty in the
hands of what we can’t see

4 thoughts on “Displacement

  1. rmcalzada November 2, 2017 / 9:04 pm

    Beautiful and somber. I’m glad I got to read this tonight.

