Displacement

we drive home

bound with the windows

down carrying bags of tea that smell like

Christmas, flecked with

ginger, decked in lights

pass by billboards for

fidget spinners &

a bridge that reminds me of beyond two

souls & a school with the sign that reads “meet the Teachers night”

lo que sera, sera means what will be

will be, fate that’s putty in the

hands of what we can’t see

Advertisements