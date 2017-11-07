Happy

coolpeppermint

love statue

Lately I’ve been having these little moments where I’m just suddenly really happy for the relationships in my life. For the friends, family, best friends, s/o (Oh, s/o sounds so formal. Boyfriend.) Whether it was last night as we were reuniting over Mediterranean American and sweet rosé, thin fries and gin & tonic, or today, while we were curled up on the couch, eyes glued to the screen, feeling ambivalent for Eleven in Stranger Things, (leave! Hawkins needs you) munching on take-out Indian.

Sometimes over half-eaten shrimp you’ll take about God. Or over savory soup dumplings you’ll talk about your family. Or, late at night, you’ll toss and turn over strange ballooning hypotheticals that seem, in the mental fatigue and subconscious lair, daunting, terrifying, unbearable. Amid the this’s and that’s, I believe in the buffer hypothesis, that the people in our lives keep us sane and happy and from going sad-stressed-loony. I feel warm, content, okay.

4 thoughts on “Happy

  1. Exposed Loving💙 November 6, 2017 / 9:31 am

    Enjoy! Because there are people who are all alone…no family…no friends…no intimate partner. Enjoy Coolpep!

  2. connie.n.w. November 6, 2017 / 12:05 pm

    So true, the conversations are magnificent!

  3. Amielle November 6, 2017 / 1:16 pm

    I loved how you said “you felt warm.” It’s such a nice feeling, isn’t it? I’m glad you’re happy!

  4. Thea November 7, 2017 / 12:38 am

    So happy that you’re happy, Lu! ❤

