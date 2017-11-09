The mangoes aren’t ripe yet.

Semi-shamed by my lack of fruit-eating the past month, I went to the fresh fruit truck after going to the gym, after finishing my midterm early, after taking the last test I’ll have to take (until finals!) for the semester. I meant to save the fruits for later since the lady’s really generous and heaps on so much fruit the container’s nearly bursting but something inside me was going yeah yeah yeah as I ate the oranges, strawberries and watermelons so now I’m down to the last pineapple.

Last night I went to a nutrition event where they were serving free Thai. We filled out a questionnaire after scooping rice and tofu and chicken onto our plates. How much do you exercise? How many servings of fruit have you eaten? Well, not enough. I’m a lot more conscious about eating vegetables than I am fruit, and I haven’t been to the gym since I got sick last month. A part of me is hesitant to work out too much because, and this is counter-intuitive, but I’m small, and I don’t want to lose weight. But exercise is beneficial in more ways than just helping you lose weight. It wards off stress and depression, is good for your heart, keeps you sane and happy, and can help you gain weight in muscle.

Anyways. Time to change my ways. From now on, I’m aiming to go to the gym at least 3x a week, eat at least two fruit salads and two veggie salads/warm bowls a week. I’ll keep it balanced out with protein and carbohydrates, which my body screams for when I need ’em. But for right now, I’m just going to focus on upping the amount of exercise and fruit and veggie-intake.

Advertisements