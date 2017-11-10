The Joys of Venting

coolpeppermint

Sometimes writing it down doesn’t do a sentiment justice. You know when you just need to call someone up on the phone or sit them down over lunch and vent–verbally, loudly, wildly (in-control), vehemently, hands-flailing around, and with all the attitude you can possibly muster? That is catharsis. Not jotting something down in your diary. Not sugar-coating shit to whisper in someone’s ear. Not even typing out a heated text message with ten red-faced emojis. But airing it out, being vocal as f-, expressing it, naming it, letting it out, whatever the consequences are–hell, even naming the consequences. That will give way to sweet relief.

2 thoughts on “The Joys of Venting

