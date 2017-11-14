scha·den·freu·de

A few years ago I wrote about how the feeling of schadenfreude, “pleasure derived by another’s misfortune” drives reality television. My thesis: we consume the shit in droves because we’re pushed by the unspoken quiet delight of watching others fumble, hesitate, trip, embarrass themselves, fall flat onto their face, make a dish that tastes like feet, etc. But schadenfreude extends far beyond reality television. Think of when the ex’s relationship dissolves. Or when the opposing team loses, hard. Or when the mean beauty queen who gave you a look smears mascara across her face right before she goes on-stage. It’s the opposite of envy. And a rough German translation, because the English language doesn’t quite have a word for this shameful, finger-wagging, weirdly human, vaguely malicious (maybe?) sentiment.

