scha·den·freu·de
A few years ago I wrote about how the feeling of schadenfreude, “pleasure derived by another’s misfortune” drives reality television. My thesis: we consume the shit in droves because we’re pushed by the unspoken quiet delight of watching others fumble, hesitate, trip, embarrass themselves, fall flat onto their face, make a dish that tastes like feet, etc. But schadenfreude extends far beyond reality television. Think of when the ex’s relationship dissolves. Or when the opposing team loses, hard. Or when the mean beauty queen who gave you a look smears mascara across her face right before she goes on-stage. It’s the opposite of envy. And a rough German translation, because the English language doesn’t quite have a word for this shameful, finger-wagging, weirdly human, vaguely malicious (maybe?) sentiment.
Real talk…unfortunately.
LikeLike
Ah, great post. Schadenfreude of course has a touch of malice here and there. But when being confronted with being ‘schadenfreudig’ (and the situation is not too bad), one usually would oppose: what’s the matter, I’m only laughing along with you… (if it does make any sense at all in english)
LikeLike