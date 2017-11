People milled about downtown. Palm tree lined the spaced-out roads. Sleek modern buildings stood juxtaposed by the old covered in vine and shrubbery. Buildings were like Lego-like, yellow and orange and checkered and stacked. A whir of a green buggy, a clanging of a trolley. Signs surrounded us, mostly for food. “Eat My Burrito,” read one, “Los Panchitos,” another.

