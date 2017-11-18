Pink and frills and warm beige floral.

I’m at my best friend’s house; she’s downstairs. We’re like cousins, I tell my boyfriend– sometimes we’ll hang out on separate floors. As far back as I can remember, I’ve gone to close friends’ homes for extended periods of time, and we’d do our own thing in different places.

Held a small and hasty Friendsgiving last night. We were hanging out, it was dinner, we were cooking, so I figured to theme it Friendsgiving. I’m mousy in my quick-to-anxiety demeanor, and I tried not to stress over time as we cooked and finished Stranger Things 2. My friends are generally laid-back–lucky me, thank God–and their calmness calmed me.

A little earlier than that, my chipper friend came over. I made raspberry fruit tea, small puddle of honey. We talked about boys. I don’t mean to be discriminatory, but sometimes it really does seem like women are from Venus and men from Mars.

————

Lately the ‘meat’ of conversations with people I barely know is my future. I remember not divulging the contents of my goals five years ago, and instead just reaching them quietly. But I’m not so sure anymore. I’m supposed to be very transparent.

At this age, people are so interested not in the now, never that, but in the future, what you want to do, where you want to go, and sometimes it feels like a big show. I know exactly what the hell I want to do, but I don’t want to tell people.

This is an awkward work-around. I’ve contemplated coming up with something new every time somebody asks. Like, maybe one day I aspire to be a dentist, and then another day I’m an environmentalist, and then another day I’m a marine biologist.

“She wants to be a writer.” My best friend spat out.

Or maybe: I want to be a neurosurgeon. Or the owner of a hair salon. Or a programmer. You know how people change their names at Starbucks and reinvent themselves entirely at bars? Like that. I’d try it, but I’m not good at acting.

Oh, I’m planning on becoming an actress.

