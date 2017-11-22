There’s this one tree I pass by each morning that’s bright-bright red and I always marvel, really, at how utterly stick-out-of-it-ness it is. Like, shit. Sometimes it’s beautiful, its appley-sun contrast against faded brown trunk.

Morning. I can feel the waves of discomfort weaving throughout the room. Giggle here, confusion there, embarrassment (where?) Like, we’re trying to laugh it off, but it is as palpable as the bright-bright red leaf on the stem, on the walkway, in the classroom.

So what’ll you choose? To be the crunchy grey-orange leaves suspended in high comfort? Or the blatantly honest 4 pronged leaf that doesn’t apologize on behalf of its apply-red tree? I don’t know. I am, instead, an almond-colored lump on a tree stump, scanning my environment.

