Metaphorically Speaking

A photographic love funk.

What happened to your camera?

You know how you’ll be infatuated with a person and wake up one day and realize you just don’t feel the same anymore? That’s been me and my camera. I just haven’t felt the same.

Patiently waiting to fall back in love.

———————————————————————

A broken Mac battery, a confiscated iPhone, starved heart.

It’s seven in the morning here.

Talking to you is like nibbling on a piece of quiche. Except I am starved. And my appetite is barely whet.

———————————————————————

Weirdness a lá relief.

I wish I could go to GameStop.

Oh, I can go to GameStop and photograph the whole store and send it to you!

Most of the time I’ll let my weirdness, like air, seep out squeaky-high through the small opening of a balloon that is me. Being back is like letting it all escape from this significantly enlarged valve. Weirdness! Is! Liberation!

