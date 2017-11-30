Yesterday I sat outside for four hours (small white-jacketed chameleon) bathing in the sun, watching bushy-tailed squirrels prance around looking for acorns. People popped up intermittently to photograph the fiery trees (see above, red-headed reds). Meanwhile I chattered on about god-knows-what to le beau on the phone, who, given the opportunity, would name a hamster Harold, while I would name him Nibbles.

Can somebody tell me how it’s very nearly December? Tomorrow will be December 1st, first day of the last month of the fastest year of my life. Normally I’m stressed around the start of December, but things have been winding down and I’ve been doing things ahead of time. So I’ve had a lot more free time than usual. This has been spent making Christmas playlists on Spotify, watching Coraline for the 3rd time, and writing about random things.

I’ve also been debating whether to bring a prime lens or kit lens to New York City. Every year, I’ll bring the kit lens; it’s versatile, it zooms, it photographs more from far away.

Yet the prime lens just offers better-quality photos–it has a way smaller depth of field (blurrier photos, Christmas bokeh) and photographs better in low lighting. On the down-side, it doesn’t zoom, and I’m afraid that I’ll be faced with beautiful sights up-close and won’t be able to photograph them in whole.

At the same time, I do have my iPhone, which takes fairly decent photographs. I’m biased towards the prime lens at this point. I’ll frame it this way: I’ve never only used the prime in NY, it’ll be lighter and more convenient, and if I do want a wider-angle photo, I can use a phone. There.

