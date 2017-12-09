The Art of Shit-Talking

I am not entirely sure how far back my eyes can roll at this point.

So there was an invite to a massive organization’s dinner, which I attended a few years ago, and a place to list on the RVSP if you knew anybody there. I asked my old roommate–who recently invited me to her intimate fancy birthday dinner, whom my friend and I footed the dinner bill for–if she was going.

She said yes, I said cool.

Wondering how she was doing, I looked at her public blog, where she immediately wrote my name, rattled off about how fake and uncaring I am, and how it pained her deeply to talk to me (because we talk that often, right?–we’d hung out maybe once the past year). And so, in an effort to be the bigger man, she had to respond, because, you know, she’s the “bigger person” and this “restored her” to some state of inner peace.

And then I said hey, don’t use my name. She then apologized that she was sorry (for what? that I caught you talking shit about me?) How was I supposed to respond to that? So I didn’t.

Several things. First of all, learn the art of the subtweet. You’re going to mention a person by their real name on a public blog? I mean, talk the worst shit you ever can in your diary, to your friends, to your therapist, and hurl their name around like an insult in real life. But spewing out names on a public blog? Be smart. Be a smart shit-talker. And second, I wasn’t making some desperate attempt to be your best friend–I have them. I don’t think you’re some decorative object; I just imagine having company at a large dinner would be better than sitting alone.

In terms of our friendship, which was distant at times, once close, usually uncomfortable, I’m pretty sure there’s a term for this status: acquaintances. We all have them–the blurred line between old friends and strangers. The person you follow on social media whom you’re cool with, not the best of friends with, (who, in this instance, you also invite to your small birthday dinners? Bizarre, but okay) don’t mind, but don’t dislike, either? Doesn’t exactly warrant some naming-of-a-foe blog tirade, but I guess it did.

What was particularly irritating about the whole small ordeal was her self-righteousness. For thou art the bigger man! Then again, I shouldn’t take it too personally–I’m not the first to be in the cross-fires of her self-indignation. Over the years I’d also see her alienate her closest friends and groups because, well, she would do exactly this. She’d talk shit about her best friend, or about church, on a public domain, share it on Facebook, for Chissake’s, and then bemoan her ultimate loneliness when they became peeved with her.

On the bright side, at least she outed herself as a public shit-talker. The worst types of relationships are where two people–or one person–secretly despises and/or talks shit about the other, but smiles sweetly throughout. Which, on that note, was basically what was happening, apparently, until she took it to the web. It’d have been worse if we were genuinely best friends, and the fall-out was significant, and repair was necessary. But we were periphery friends/acquaintances instead–somebody you’d say hi to on the street, but wouldn’t call up in need at 3 in the morning. So it wasn’t some ultimate betrayal, and I forgot about it the next day. Until–right–she wrote about it online. Again.

But hey, at least we’re both one less B.F.F.

Advertisements