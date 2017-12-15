On the Hunt For Netflix Recommendations

I jinxed the time-thing I mentioned earlier on time flying by vs time slugging by. The more I think about time, the slower it goes. But that also might just be my imagination. Anyhow, I’m just trying to focus less on numbers and dates and on things to do instead, like photographing freshly fallen snow or filling up my sketchbook or…binge-watching TV.

That being said, WordPress fellers: do you have any Netflix recommendations? Some shows I have recently indulged in the past year are: Stranger Things, Big Mouth, GLOW, Atypical, Bojack Horseman, Chewing Gum, Rick & Morty.

Recommended shows don’t have to be similar to any of these–I’m open to any suggestions at this point. Anything riveting, ideally fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, maybe even your favorite show ever–really, my suggestions inbox is open. So fire away! If you so please.

