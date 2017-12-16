Let It Snow

coolpeppermint

IMG_8504

IMG_8533

My fingers are pink and numb, my nose tulipy red: I’ve just come back from prancing around in the snow, making snow angels, kicking up powdery light snowdust. Our boots sunk three inches deep. Light mound of snow layered the field, coated every surface, nook and crevice like frosting (Ah, Frosty!)

The snow was too fine for snowmen or snowballs, so we resorted to dragging our boots through the snow, windmilling bodies into snow angels, tossing handfuls of snow. “Snow, please,” I’d say, since I’d forgotten to wear mittens. Then a sprinkle-shower of snow would scatter over our heads.

IMG_8516

IMG_8498

IMG_8547

4 thoughts on “Let It Snow

    • coolpeppermint December 16, 2017 / 11:14 pm

      hello! yes, they are 🙂 i wanted to photograph the snow before it melted. thank you!

  2. rmcalzada December 16, 2017 / 10:39 pm

    Beautiful pictures! Please send us some snow down to Texas; I’d really appreciate it!

