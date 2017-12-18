Lights Under My Eyes

two twenty. AM. 2:21. AM. Two 21. AM.

why am I so restless?

coffee. wheat thins. crumbs. caffeine. caf

–feine. feign. feigning

kindness. questions I have for

insomnia:

are you neurological? genetic? psychological?

physical? are you the thoughts churning through my head rapid-pace

without regard for gravity, space, time?

are you

the 100 grams of caffeine laced in my vanilla-creme 2-sugar-packed

coffee branching through my veins?

are you concern?

are you anticipation?

are you planning? are you planning something? are you so busy planning something

you

can’t

sleep?

the irony of sleeplessness lies in the

heaviness of my lids, of my eyes–I just

thought they’d have been lighter, with everything lit up under my eyes

lit up under my eyes lit up under my

eyes crumbs all over my keyboard

cover lit up under my eyes

