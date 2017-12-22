F U (Social) Norms

This isn’t anything new, but god, social conventions/rules/norms can be so damn stifling. I’ll cater to them for a little while, do what I’m “supposed” to, act like I’m “supposed to”, tip-toe around all these “supposed-to’s”, then get bored or irritated and end up doing my own thing. I’m aware of said stifling norms, aware that no, it isn’t always socially acceptable to go prancing around in the snow or whipping out my loud camera in public or getting up when everybody’s sitting down, but adherence to convention–in elementary-kid terms, following the rules–can be so fucking hard. Like biting my tongue down, hard, because everybody else is.

The part of me that’s learned all of this bullshit, the part that cares what others think, is in constant flux with the part of me that came into this world without giving a flying fuck and still doesn’t. In the past few years, I’ve learned to let different sides speak in different situations. As I get older, the former learned one takes charge. Job interviews are about people-pleasing, good student-ry revolves around sitting down and shutting up, socializing = being positive and pleasant and polite (The Three P’s!), etc. But I don’t always feel like being “socially pleasant” and doing what I’m “supposed to” because everybody “else is” and we “should.” It can be, and excuse my language (here’s the former social rules-adherer speaking), such a fucking bore. There are so many things floating around out there, bullshittery unsaid–of social conventions, expectations, rules–that are just plain suffocating. And I can’t always break free of them, either.

I’m not saying I’m some utterly liberated free soul that always doesn’t care 100% of the time. I can say, though, with some degree of certainty, that I was once. When I was younger. But I’m not anymore. Social learning has reigned supreme. I’ve been trained, molded, carved, as many of us have been, and now some part of me knows how I should behave and should speak and should carry on. And there is always some awareness of these should’s surrounding situations and the occasional, but deliberate, “I don’t give a fuck’s” in retort. But it’s not always that response: the “I don’t care.” Because sometimes I do, and I’ll either follow along with convention or diverge and feel guilt.

I sometimes care about being liked; mostly, I don’t. I figure that as long as the people I genuinely like genuinely like me, then that’s all that matters. There are people whom I don’t like, some for solid reasons, others for no reason at all. Most hover in the in-between. Fair enough. From a logical standpoint, I can’t expect to be wildly approved of and unanimously liked if I can’t extend that blind loving to others at well. So it isn’t entirely about wanting to be liked. Yet, on some level, the socially learned aspect that swallows up convention/rules is rooted in the desire for social approval. I imagine that’s a fairly human thing, though, to seek enough approval and acceptance. In doing so, one ensures that they’ll be part of a group, which would, from an evolutionary psychology standpoint, up one’s chances of survival.

So I’ll give credence to each side that wages a small, constant, often-trying battle inside. To be frank, the older I get, the more I let social conventions dictate what I’ll say, do, behave, until, at some point, I inevitable get tired as fuck of it, realize I want to do the exact opposite, note that nobody’s explicitly telling me not to do it. The cost I’ll pay is ultimately social, drawn from complete strangers, usually in the form of unwanted attention (“what’s that girl doing with a camera?”) but what’s the real harm in that? It’s only “bad” if I give a shit. Most people don’t even care that much. And their judgement, when cast, weighs nothing. They have no say in my career, my personal relationships, my livelihood. So if I stop “giving a shit,” it suddenly becomes a lot easier to diverge from ‘rules’, go against whatever norms, and do. my. own. shit.

This can be catharsis. This can be adrenaline-fueled tiny rebellion, harkening back to childhood days (I just did not care as a child. I courted trouble. I eschewed all rules. Adults, whom I now feel bad for, were at a sheer loss of how to deal with me.) And this can be a way of honest, if sometimes frowned upon, open expression, whether in visual or verbal form. I’ve always admired artists who would freely criticize society or conventions or public facades via their work; I stored Stephen King’s quote close to my heart.

If you intend to write as truthfully as you can, your days as a member of polite society are numbered, anyway

There’s a time and place for adherence to society’s rules and conventions; it’s not in any form of art or creative expression. Or, well, in many nuanced situations, which I’m still parsing through myself. As I, and I’m sure many others, continue to do so, can I get a “F U (social) norms?”

