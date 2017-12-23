Things That Aren’t | Photo Diary

coolpeppermint
img_1553
a street in ny you’ll pretend to recognize
img_1554
used auto parts

I’ll oft take lots of mediocre photos that never see the light of its day. They aren’t “aesthetically pleasing” or, at least, worthy-of-the-gram–they’re usually a little weird or off-centered or discolored or blurry. Or, more frequently, mundane. There’s nothing breath-taking about them, no famous mountains or monuments grandly displayed in the background, just streets and lights and angles and figures, sometimes empty space.

drenched in pink
i couldn’t stop listening to taylor swift and having weird existentialist thoughts

Even so, these images bring me a sort of quiet pleasure in their dullness/mundaneness, in their unassumingness, and there’s nothing about them that asks to be ‘liked’.

Don’t get me wrong, I love “typically” beautiful images as much as the next person, but sometimes I don’t want to produce merely beautiful photos. At the same time, daily mediocre-ish photos, depicting the quotidian, scream to breathe (instead of being buried in Camera Roll.)

img_1530
lego-like, sublime
img_1526
it was always you

That being said, I might just carve out a corner of this blog–which I already word-vomit and art-chuck onto–for photo diary entries.

So here’s my first batch of photo diary photos, which I’ll call Things That Aren’t, just because the phrase was marqueeing through my head this evening, 7:03 PM.

img_1521-1
a quintessential christmas, lone flickering bulbs in the night
img_1525-1
lost cat: i’m sorry if i startled you
