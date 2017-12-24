Lights in NYC

coolpeppermint

nycIMG_1019-2.jpg

christmas carols blare from sidewalk speakers
on saks 5th ave by the slow-moving
bustle of bodies (fog of tourist breath)

golden reindeer sit atop angel hair snow
and the walls are lined with
bulbs chanting christmas

we weave in-between crowds swarming the roads until we
reach the rockefeller tree,
which towers over us like a leafy warm

building, evergreen branches a sea
of rainbow LED, pinpricks of stocking red, wool sock green,
marmy orange lights I could reach out and brush—

so here you have
it: the magic of christmas and magic
of new york—smothered and buttered with holiday

cheer—-i will, however, confess:
i just wanted to
be buddy the elf for a day

A midnight blurb with photos from the trip I recently took to NYC for the sole purpose of seeing Christmas lights (…and pretending to be Buddy for a day. I even looked up Gimbles, but it closed, so Saks 5th Ave momentarily took its place)

Happy Holidays to all of WordPress! Whatever you celebrate, wherever you are, I hope you have a lovely holiday season spent with friends and family. 🙂

One thought on “Lights in NYC

  1. Covert Novelist December 24, 2017 / 6:03 pm

    They are wonderfully bright and cheerful, but I so love the reindeer 🙂

    Like

    Reply

