Lights in NYC

christmas carols blare from sidewalk speakers
on saks 5th ave by the slow-moving
bustle of bodies (fog of tourist breath)
golden reindeer sit atop angel hair snow
and the walls are lined with
bulbs chanting christmas
we weave in-between crowds swarming the roads until we
reach the rockefeller tree,
which towers over us like a leafy warm
building, evergreen branches a sea
of rainbow LED, pinpricks of stocking red, wool sock green,
marmy orange lights I could reach out and brush—
so here you have
it: the magic of christmas and magic
of new york—smothered and buttered with holiday
cheer—-i will, however, confess:
i just wanted to
be buddy the elf for a day
A midnight blurb with photos from the trip I recently took to NYC for the sole purpose of seeing Christmas lights (…and pretending to be Buddy for a day. I even looked up Gimbles, but it closed, so Saks 5th Ave momentarily took its place)
Happy Holidays to all of WordPress! Whatever you celebrate, wherever you are, I hope you have a lovely holiday season spent with friends and family. 🙂
They are wonderfully bright and cheerful, but I so love the reindeer 🙂
