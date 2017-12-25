Lights in NYC

on saks 5th avenue
christmas carols blare from sidewalk speakers
by the bustle of bodies fogged in tourist breath
above us are still reindeer on angel hair snow
lined with bulbs changing colors
bulbs chanting christmas
we weave in-between crowds
reach the rockefeller tree, swarmed with mossy crowds,
which towers over us like a small spectacular
building, evergreen branches a sea of rainbow
LED, pinpricks of stocking red, wool sock green,
marmy orange I could reach out and brush—
so here you have
it: the magic of christmas and magic
of new york—smothered and buttered with HOLIDAY CHEER
—merry christmas
A midnight blurb + photos from the trip I recently took to NYC for the sole purpose of seeing Christmas lights (…and pretending to be Buddy for a day. I even looked up Gimbles, but it closed, so Saks 5th Ave momentarily took its place)
Happy Holidays! Whatever you celebrate, wherever you are, I hope you have a lovely holiday season spent with friends and family. 🙂
They are wonderfully bright and cheerful, but I so love the reindeer 🙂
LikeLike
These pictures are so lively and vibrant!! 🙂
LikeLike