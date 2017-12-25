Lights in NYC

on saks 5th avenue

christmas carols blare from sidewalk speakers

by the bustle of bodies fogged in tourist breath

above us are still reindeer on angel hair snow

lined with bulbs changing colors

bulbs chanting christmas

we weave in-between crowds

reach the rockefeller tree, swarmed with mossy crowds,

which towers over us like a small spectacular

building, evergreen branches a sea of rainbow

LED, pinpricks of stocking red, wool sock green,

marmy orange I could reach out and brush—

so here you have

it: the magic of christmas and magic

of new york—smothered and buttered with HOLIDAY CHEER

—merry christmas

A midnight blurb + photos from the trip I recently took to NYC for the sole purpose of seeing Christmas lights (…and pretending to be Buddy for a day. I even looked up Gimbles, but it closed, so Saks 5th Ave momentarily took its place)

Happy Holidays! Whatever you celebrate, wherever you are, I hope you have a lovely holiday season spent with friends and family. 🙂

