Bright Eyes, Cotton Candy

The kind that expands your heart, like cotton-candy multiplying, airy and sweet. Expands in your sternum/spills over your ribcage/grows dense in your chest, lifts you up-up-up–the cotton candy is porous, lightweight in love.

I peruse my brain for other forms of analogous matter. But is it matter? and if it was, could I touch it? or taste it? because I can feel it. Spilling over. Puddling into. Radiating outwards. It is: Doughy! Flaky! Cloudy! Muggy! Sweet! Terrifying! Terrifying! Warm! Vividly, vividly warm.

And it pools under bright lights, bright eyes, tears spill over, form rivulets.

  1. Renee December 27, 2017 / 11:28 pm

    Your use of words is mesmerizing. I enjoyed reading!

