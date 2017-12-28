On The Other End

Currently

On the phone with my boyfriend and

Blaring Christina Aguilera’s 90’s funk hit “All I Want Is You”

Channeling Matilda’s father as he goes, New Jersey accent style, “I’m big and you’re small and I’m right and you’re wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it!”

Mimicking characters’ voices from Shrek i.e the Gingerbread Man (high pitched falsetto) and Pinnochio (throat-roll falsetto)

Testing his knowledge on Kronk’s squirrel speaking abilities: “squeak squeakity squeak squeakers”

Reading aloud alliterative prose about Tiny Turtle Tim

Recounting a story about a Big Wolf living on a hill who befriends a Little Wolf and comes to miss the Little Wolf when Little Wolf leaves, only to find that he was at the bottom of the hill

Recounting a tale of The Trunchbull’s interrogating a classroom of small first graders

…Being super f–king delightfully weird

Here’s to crosses between boyprens and bestprens

