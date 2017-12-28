On The Other End

Currently
- On the phone with my boyfriend and
- Blaring Christina Aguilera’s 90’s funk hit “All I Want Is You”
- Channeling Matilda’s father as he goes, New Jersey accent style, “I’m big and you’re small and I’m right and you’re wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it!”
- Mimicking characters’ voices from Shrek i.e the Gingerbread Man (high pitched falsetto) and Pinnochio (throat-roll falsetto)
- Testing his knowledge on Kronk’s squirrel speaking abilities: “squeak squeakity squeak squeakers”
- Reading aloud alliterative prose about Tiny Turtle Tim
- Recounting a story about a Big Wolf living on a hill who befriends a Little Wolf and comes to miss the Little Wolf when Little Wolf leaves, only to find that he was at the bottom of the hill
- Recounting a tale of The Trunchbull’s interrogating a classroom of small first graders
- …Being super f–king delightfully weird
Here’s to crosses between boyprens and bestprens
