On The Other End

Lu

phone.jpg

Currently

  • Blaring Christina Aguilera’s 90’s funk hit “All I Want Is You”
  • Channeling Matilda’s father as he goes, New Jersey accent style, “I’m big and you’re small and I’m right and you’re wrong and there’s nothing you can do about it!”
  • Mimicking characters’ voices from Shrek i.e the Gingerbread Man (high pitched falsetto) and Pinnochio (throat-roll falsetto)
  • Testing the boyf’s knowledge on Kronk’s squirrel speaking abilities: “squeak squeakity squeak squeakers”
  • Reading aloud alliterative prose about Tiny Turtle Tim
  • Recounting a story about a Big Wolf living on a hill who befriends a Little Wolf and comes to miss the Little Wolf when Little Wolf leaves, only to find that he was at the bottom of the hill
  • Recounting a tale of The Trunchbull’s interrogating a classroom of small first graders
  • …Being super f–king delightfully weird with a bemused boyf

Here’s to crosses between boyprens and bestprens -lifts juice box-

