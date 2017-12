I’m skeptical of glamour–flashy and beautiful and glossily carved. Like clean lines on an oil painting, slick and controlled and calculated, golden ratio manipulated. I admire depictions of the quietly unassuming instead, photos of cats glaring coldly into the camera, subjects hovering in society’s underbellies, painted Centaurs arched in pain. There’s a certain level of beauty I’ll consume until it’s gloss overflow, glare of someone’s lips blinding white against the flash.

