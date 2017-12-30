Emily December 30, 2017Lu Your freckles were constellations in the sky. Time-lapse digital painting of Emily B. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related
So great! I am fascinated by digital art, and the detail here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Digital art’s really fun, but sometimes I miss the experience of tangibly working with traditional media (like the ones you’ll use in your works) Thanks for the comment 🙂
LikeLike
Very cool! Love the details.
LikeLike
Thanks so much! 😀
LikeLike