Tail-End of 2017

The year’s winding down to an end. 2018 peeks from behind the heavy mahogany curtain: is it her turn to shine yet?

For others, it seems like every year was a salad’s mix of highlights and shit-shows. But for me, 2017 might have been one of the best. Instead of slaving away to social expectations, I did my own thing, carved out time for myself, landed a writing internship, visited six cities–including a beachy vacation with family, roadtrip with le beau–began seeing le beau, hit the one year blog mark, did well in my last batch of classes (A’s!), etc. Life hath been good; I art grateful.

My favorite New Year’s WP posts that I’ve stumbled upon so far have been imbued in wisdom: what I learned this past year, what I grew to appreciate. Yet the year went by so quickly that I haven’t had the time to contemplate lessons learned or gratitude boxes checked. If anything, it seemed to be a fairly calm year, one in which the 2017 flower grew as expected, bloomed with surprising quickness, fluttered with patches of vibrancy. That, as opposed to running headlong into concrete blocks, dealing with abnormally dreary weather, or facing a lack of floral nutrients. In other words, the year somehow sidestepped the usual tricky roadblocks. For that, I am appreciative– 2014 and 2015 were growth-spurt years, awkward and painful and hasty, whereas 2016 was pinkishly aimless.

In other words, 2017 was a good year, a mellow year. I’ve no idea as to what 2018 will bring. As of now, 2018’s just rounded about vague goals, semi-forming and morphing. Will I opt for uncertainty or certainty? Stability or adventure? Risk or safety? This is a time, I’ve been told, of exploration and uncertainty and loneliness, except I’m not sure if that’s what I want to work towards. I will eventually flesh my those goals out, jot them down on paper, work towards them. The only “creative” goal I have so far is to make more art, several pieces a week. I’m considering starting up my daily drawing project again (which didn’t get terribly far in the start of the year). I’m just looking for some way to consistently commit myself to fine arts, even though I’m not “required to.”

Last but not least, in looking back at the year, I’d be remiss not to note how grateful I am for you, reader. Thank you for taking the time to click, like, read or comment on any posts. If you’re reading this (as Drake scribbled), thank you.

