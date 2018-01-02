If You Like It Then Ya Shoulda…Put A Ring on It?

It’s weird seeing the people around me–virtually, at least–run off and get married and pop out babies and then blast it all over social media.

Not so much for those who’re several years older than me; they’re in the “proper,” “socially acceptable” age bracket for babies and marriage and whatnot. But for those my age, these Serious Life Commitments– pledging to be with a sole person for the next six decades or giving life to an animated human bean who needs constant care and attention to survive seems terrifying. And strange.

Up until this most, most of the shit you do can either be forgiven, let go of, or erased. Aside for the egregious or criminal. But when it comes to these life markers, there’s not much going back–at least, no clean way. When you have a child, you have that child, and that child, I hope, isn’t going anywhere. When you get married, it’s paperwork on commitment on paperwork. Legal shit. Serious shit. No two weeks’ job notice of leaving the relationship, no dropping off your kid at daycare and never returning. It seems like the end of something–the end of youth? of options, of life. Like weighing yourself down in responsibility and commitment instead, ones that you might not be entirely adept to handle.

I mean, I’m sure it’s very idyllic and rosy and cherubic at first, but at this age, it seems more like a disguised burden. It seems like a contract signed without the contents entirely read, binding and laden with responsibility. It’s choosing one type of food to eat for the rest of your life–you’ve eschewed everything else. Like going down one path, blinded, maybe, by emotions or shimmery illusions, and vowing to never turn back.

It isn’t to say that nuclear families, or the budding formation of one, are innately terrifying. It’s more so the age at which you leap into it, depending on, say, your financial stability or emotional maturity or life experiences. All of which, most young people–those my age, specifically–are still grappling with. Give us a few years, and we’ll (likely? hopefully) get there. But to make those decisions now, when we’re barely biologically equipped to reason and weigh out options–really, our brains aren’t fully developed until 26–seems hasty. It might turn out well; it might not. The younger a person is, the more of a gamble it seems.

And then: social norms. Whether we acknowledge it or not, norms oft shape and dictate how we make these types of decisions. Social norms change. Social norms vary. Norms surrounding age of marriage differ based on geographical location–unsurprisingly, the average age of a newlywed in the South is younger than that in the North. And yet norms aren’t always the most practical “rules” to adhere to, just the most socially proper. In a similar vein, norms surrounding my environment form how I perceive early marriage and parenthood (fear, surprise, etc)

As I chew on these thoughts in my corner of the Internet, social media abounds with relationship updates, Instagram proposals, Snapchat weddings. Congratulations! read orange highlighted comments–you better name the kid after xyz, read others. As an unwitting onlooker, it’s intriguing and weird and interesting all at once.

Advertisements