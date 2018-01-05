As I mentioned in my New Year’s post, I’ll be working on Daily Art (again) this 2018 in an effort to draw and paint more. It’ll be hard, though. Year-long projects are hard. I started back in 2017–linked here–for about two and a half months before the pieces started becoming sporadic and hasty, midnight scribbles I’d do just to fulfill the quota. This year, though, I’m going to try and make a habit out of it.
Like last year, I’ll aim to post a drawing a day, alongside the usual 2-3 posts per week.
Speaking of which, I’m never entirely sure how often I ought to blog. Sometimes I’ll want to write everyday, but then I won’t post it in fear of cluttering people’s feeds. Other times, I’ll go weeks or months without feeling inspired, and my blog’ll be largely untouched, aside from some old art or recycled prose. About half a year ago I decided on the 2-3 posts a week bare minimum, a buffer for times when I’m feeling lacklustery. (For those who blog–how often do you post/aim to post, and do you set schedules?)
Anyhow, I’ll start throwing up Daily Art posts this Sunday (January 7th, 2018). Here’s to hoping I don’t find too many excuses to quit the project before the end of the year, and that publicly posting the project will hold me accountable!
