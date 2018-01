Hanging out described in two words:

Chorizo empanadas. Broken bulbs. James Dean. Frayed posters. Home theatre. Vanilla milkshake. Bundt cakes. Tush shakes. Awkward Juans (ones).

(To be honest, I really don’t like this sketch, but alas, consistent posting and bleh sketches are rules/expected in Daily Art.)

1.4.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements