Dinner and Daiquiri

During the day we went to the mall, chowed down on the savory and sweet. At Paciugo, I mixed Coconut gelato with Fruity Tutti for a light, beachy taste, sweet and tangy. I kept imagining the store would one day market the stellar combination as Bahama Bang, serve it to vacation-going gelato aficionados.

Afterwards we meandered around, stopping by the fountain, a restaurant, a bohemian overpriced home-and-dress shop. The handmade soaps store, less crowded, seemed smaller.

In the afternoon we split a shaved ice milk tea. Initially, it tasted like cold sand that’d melt into your mouth and turn into watery milk ice cream. The owner plucked in an ice cream fish, a sweet pastry stuffed with vanilla ice cream. On the house, she chirped.

Afterwards, we ate dinner at my favorite Mexican restaurant, where we sat across a massive fake tree and by long tables of families and co-workers. I finished my meal off with a strawberry daiquiri, texted several belated thanks, and cozied up at home.

1.5.18 | Daily Art

