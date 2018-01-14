Everbody Wants To Be A Cat

…cause a cat is a cat who knows where he’s at.

When I was four I memorized the lyrics to the song Cats and creeped around singing it at the top of my lungs.

Fun psych fact: dog owners with friends are more likely to be happier and feel less lonely than non dog-owners. But dog owners, without friends, are no more likely to feel happier than those who don’t own dogs.

Yet another fun fact: while having a more robust social life can increase your longevity, friends whom we feel ambivalent (frenemies) about are more harmful to our health than enemies. Frenemies, the ones you both love and hate and can’t stand yet have around. And when we do, they raise our blood pressure.

1.7.18 | Daily Art

