Dancing and Degas

At the art museum, which I’ve wanted to visit for years, we passed by a few Degas works, angry charcoal sketches of ballerina dancers, juxtaposed against the many Renoirs littering the place. Renoir’s style was pasty and smooth, with countless pastelly depictions of all-American blue-eyed little girls in blouses by the sea. Degas, on the other hand, had a fervent, loose and expressive style. I found myself sailing back to the previous rooms to get a better look at Degas.

Other things I noticed about the artists in the collection: Picasso’s earlier works, from his 20’s, were smooth and realistic–it wasn’t until much later that his pieces devolved into abstractions and shapes, none of which impressed 5 year old me. Van Gogh’s style’s similar to Degas–raw and vivid.’ Matisse’s work, although done in oil, looked watered down, almost acrylic; many of Matisse’s figures had eyes that bugged out and lined eyebrows.

The night before, SG dragged me out I’d gone to take a mini-lesson in Latin and Ballroom dancing. It was surprisingly fun, a lot of basic rhythm and stamping around in the right direction. So consider this charcoal painting of a dancer an attempt at conveying both the art museum (Degas!) and the dance event.

1.13.18| Daily Art

