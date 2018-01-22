Return To Photojournalism

It’s been about a year since I’ve done photojournalism, picked up an assignment at the newspaper. So it felt like relief/excitement/exhilaration (or all!) to photograph tonight’s candlelight vigil. I tag-teamed the assignment with JS, another Associate Photo Editor from way back in the day. Got to know the new editors a bit better, too, and when we pulled up Notes to write a caption, the last post had been mine–written in November 2015!

All of this is just one convoluted way of saying: it feels good to be photographing again, and to be at the newspaper.

1.15.18 | Daily Art

