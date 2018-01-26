Life Updates | Jan. 23rd

Hey, WordPress, hi. Life’s been happening. I’m pretty sure the people I know in real life don’t read this, which is kind of a relief. But it’s still the Internet, and I’m still on social media. Not Facebook, though, which I’m proud of. It’s been an inconspicuous dip, I like to imagine, but three friends asked if I’d get, or gotten, back on. I haven’t (and I hope to keep it that way) But I am on Instagram and Snapchat, so it’s not like I’m really off the grid.

Anyways. It’s been a while since I’ve done a live life update, maybe a few weeks. A day without writing still feels like an eternity, and my fingers get all itchy. I’m all pent-up. So here I am, taking the typish breath I’ve been holding because I’ve been so damn busy.

Where do I even begin? I’m not sure where I left off. Two weeks ago, I think. Right.

In the time since, I’ve rejoined the newspaper as a photographer, reporter and illustrator. I’ve done photo and news before–the illustration part is new. I was in the office the other day when a friend, who follows me on Instagram, made a kind note about my Daily Art project. Then I ended up talking to an editor, then another, and now I’m an illustrator for the newspaper!

Which is honestly really cool, and I’m inwardly quite happy about it–the delight of seeing your work in the newspaper never really wears off. I remember the sheer joy of seeing my photos of Zadie Smith plastered across the front page. It was my first photo assignment. I didn’t know who Zadie Smith was at the time, but her elegant deep British wisdom rolled off the stage like butter, and I knew she was important somehow. She was, she is. And there she was, my photo of her, on the front page.

Funny note: a fellow WordPress friend, whom I met here a few years ago, is an assignments editor–my assignment editor.

My Daily Art thing–oh, I don’t know if I mentioned on here before, but I tentatively expanded it onto Instagram. Talk about accountability. And the sociability of social media. I was mostly afraid I’d bother people by posting once a day–once a day! that’s just spam–but it seems like most people, I hope, don’t mind. In the past few days, acquaintances have been bringing up my art, more so than they ever have. In a kind way. They’ve been saying things like I really like your daily art posts or are you an art major? or, well, just really nice things. So it’s nice to know that I’m not harassing people with my regular daily posts. I hope.

On the mellower end, I’ve been hanging out with friends–went to an art museum, grabbed lunch with the best, ate birthday filet mignon at a fancy fine dancing restaurant. Met new people and made new friends at banquet.

I… think I’m going to be involved with the Contemporary Art museum, but I’m not sure if I’m biting off more than I can chew. They’re looking for somebody who can do a bit of field research for them, meet artists, view the installation process. It seems like an interesting opportunity, to get involved with the art museum, but at the same time–do I have the time? I might not. But I’m not sure if I can entirely back out at this point.

I’m also hoping to get back into freelance photography during these last few months, pick back up the side hustle. On top of all this, and in the center spotlight, I’ve been applying to work left and right, a job in it of itself. Any job openings, anyone? Send it this way.

A lot of…stuff, if you will. Hopefully not of the overwhelming variety.

