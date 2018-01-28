I’m usually not superstitious, but a handful of eerily accurate fortune cookies in 2014 convinced me the cookies were onto something.

But–and this was the caveat– they were only accurate when the lady with the short hair and ringing voice and glasses handed them to us.

In the years since, I’ve visited the restaurant a lot less, cracked fewer fortune cookies. I stopped by recently and the waiter threw in an extra one, the one at the bottom. Not the same lady as the one from 2014, so I don’t ascribe the same fortune-ess powers, but who knows?

Maybe a new voyage will fill my life with untold memories.

1.21.18| Daily Art

