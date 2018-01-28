I’m usually not superstitious, but a handful of eerily accurate fortune cookies in 2014 convinced me the cookies were onto something.
But–and this was the caveat– they were only accurate when the lady with the short hair and ringing voice and glasses handed them to us.
In the years since, I’ve visited the restaurant a lot less, cracked fewer fortune cookies. I stopped by recently and the waiter threw in an extra one, the one at the bottom. Not the same lady as the one from 2014, so I don’t ascribe the same fortune-ess powers, but who knows?
Maybe a new voyage will fill my life with untold memories.
1.21.18| Daily Art
You are such a talented artist! I want to draw like you but I don’t have any god-given hands or eyes for drawing or painting. There is a grandpa on Instagram who is also a talented artist, Drawing for my Grandchildren. I love how he capture every stories for his grandchildren using his paintings as illustrations.
” A new fortune cookie will soon feed…Elmo “
