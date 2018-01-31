Cosmos

Lu

existential reductionism: when being becomes nothing
more than the thing that gnaws
at it from the inside out

coldness, smallness
frailty and
fragility

we spend more time thinking
that we’re greater and larger than we really
are—as if we’re universes, almost—

when (maybe) we’re little more than the fleshy
symphony of cells, nerves,
plasma

multiplying, shedding
skin, biology racing
fast ahead of us

2 thoughts on "Cosmos

  2. Robert Varga January 21, 2018 / 3:17 am

    We are little walking universes of millions (billions?) of cells and and genes, galaxies of talents and information.

