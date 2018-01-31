existential reductionism: when being becomes nothing

more than the thing that gnaws

at it from the inside out

coldness, smallness

frailty and

fragility

we spend more time thinking

that we’re greater and larger than we really

are—as if we’re universes, almost—

when (maybe) we’re little more than the fleshy

symphony of cells, nerves,

plasma

multiplying, shedding

skin, biology racing

fast ahead of us

