existential reductionism: when being becomes nothing
more than the thing that gnaws
at it from the inside out
coldness, smallness
frailty and
fragility
we spend more time thinking
that we’re greater and larger than we really
are—as if we’re universes, almost—
when (maybe) we’re little more than the fleshy
symphony of cells, nerves,
plasma
multiplying, shedding
skin, biology racing
fast ahead of us
Beautiful, as usual
We are little walking universes of millions (billions?) of cells and and genes, galaxies of talents and information.
