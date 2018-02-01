A Week of Hermitdom

My micron pens are in and I’ve been waiting on them for days (thanks, Amazon! But, no, really, thanks) except I haven’t picked them up yet. So note to self: pick up pens tomorrow.

Currently I’m half-convinced that my spirit animal’s a cross-breed of a hermit and turtle.

I wrote about this earlier, but I spent the first three weeks of January bumbling around, meeting new people and seeing old friends, etc. Being social in the busy bee talkative-as-ever way. I had no qualms calling up complete strangers I’d added only five minutes prior on FB (which I momentarily activated just for this phone call, where I hunted down strangers) for an interview.

And I didn’t mind step-dancing around and laughing and joking with strangers.

Or going to friends’ houses or making new friends at birthday dinners or chatting up on politics with more strangers at debates.

Or, in other words, doing extraverted and chatty and exhaustive things.

I mean, the exhausting part only just caught up to me about a week ago. It only took a few weeks for the familiar intense urge to hide-out to come over me. The past week, I’ve retreated into my cozy introverty den, a warm shell carved out for occasions just like this. A space to recharge, recharge, recharge.

And, quite frankly, it’s been a lovely little respite.

I think I’m ready to venture back out into the world. I’ll be hanging with the best this weekend, and we’re going to a few events in the next two days, so there’s that. Stepping out into the world of, well, people again.

Advertisements