The idea of the city as bustling and alive stemmed from a fifth grade summer school teacher’s class, Mr. David. Wiry and tall, with edges like a bendy metal ruler, Mr. David spoke dreamily about the paradoxes of the city. I was eleven. The leafy hot suburbs were all I knew.

(I still remember the day he told us–small children who played bloody Mary bloody Mary bloody mary in dark closets and bathrooms–not the fuck with Ouji boards.)

1.26.18| Daily Art

