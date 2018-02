Tracing over the past, filling in empty spaces with memory.

I’d been drawing a lot of skeletons, with chalky skulls, ligaments, curling ribcages, leaning the way they did in my dreams. Flowers bursting from their lungs.

Connoting loss, obviously—love, maybe—life, less discreetly.

And something-something else that transcends all else, but I just can’t put my finger on it right now.

October 2017

