Cruelty & Canada Goose

canada goose jackets are made from the fur of dead coyotes that’ve been “trapped, killed, skinned.” oftentimes, they end up being “shot, stomped on, or bludgeoned to death.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

yet we, in our avid status seeking, buy the bloodstained product in hordes.

questions: do people know what the jackets are made of? or are we too blinded by elitism, conformity, and status-seeking to care⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

every time I see the little red and blue logo, I feel revolted. you, my friend, are couched warmly in the bloody arms of murder.

