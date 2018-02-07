Cruelty & Canada Goose

Lu

canada goose jackets are made from the fur of dead coyotes that’ve been “trapped, killed, skinned.” oftentimes, they end up being “shot, stomped on, or bludgeoned to death.”⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

yet we, in our avid status seeking, buy the bloodstained product in hordes.

questions: do people know what the jackets are made of? or are we too blinded by elitism, conformity, and status-seeking to care⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

every time I see the little red and blue logo, I feel revolted. you, my friend, are couched warmly in the bloody arms of murder.

