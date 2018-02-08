Cruelty & Canada Goose

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Canada Goose jackets are made from the fur of coyotes that’ve been killed and skinned. The coyotes often end up being “shot, stomped on, or bludgeoned to death.”

Yet in our avid status seeking, we buy the bloodstained product in hordes.

What I’m trying to figure out: do people know what the jackets are made of? Or are we too blinded by elitism, conformity, and status-seeking to care?

Advertisements