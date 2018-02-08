Cruelty & Canada Goose

Lu

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Canada Goose jackets are made from the fur of coyotes that’ve been killed and skinned. The coyotes often end up being “shot, stomped on, or bludgeoned to death.”

Yet in our avid status seeking, we buy the bloodstained product in hordes.

What I’m trying to figure out: do people know what the jackets are made of? Or are we too blinded by elitism, conformity, and status-seeking to care?

Advertisements

One thought on “Cruelty & Canada Goose

  1. Robert Varga February 8, 2018 / 2:29 am

    Very good art about one bloody product. A strong campagne against these would be really good as well.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s