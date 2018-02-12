Only Time

Lu

feb 4

Impish impatience. Scuttles around eyeing the hands of time—move faster. Sludge, drudge, space that warps—move faster. Built-in distractions, like tea, pasta, zombie—move faster. I egg on time, lament time, tickle time,  ignore time—time, you tease, move faster.

2.4.18| Daily Art

3 thoughts on "Only Time

  Ilah February 12, 2018 / 1:21 pm

    THE ART!!! I am besotted with this piece. I love the amorphous, hazy quality of the watercolour and the more precise (and yet not totally so, which just adds even more to this piece) of the black lining. And the colours you used, too, the way they mix and complement each other is just so enchanting. Everything is just so right. This has, truly, got to be one my favourite pieces by you so far ❤

