Well, it looks like my blog’s officially been hijacked by my Daily Art project.

Would it be more manageable if I reduced my Daily Art posts to one a week? Or twice a week, instead of one post a day? (If you have any sort of opinion, I’d love to hear it.)

I think I mentioned this, but I’m not sure if I posted it, but… there might be ‘skips’ for some days of Daily Art. For these entries, I was caught between posting the art or keeping it to myself because they felt more personal. Sometimes I’d opt for the latter. I didn’t miss the days, promise–the art pieces are just huddled in my sketchbook. Otherwise, though, I’ve been consistently drawing every day for the past month and a half. It’s become a habit.

On the down side, I haven’t been reading as much. I read a book the past weekend and finished Tuesdays with Morrie (and cried and cried and cried), but I haven’t read enough to feel as if I’m, you know, reading enough. I also haven’t been writing nearly enough, except in my diary, where I’ll shoot off a million absent-minded expletives. Expletives of a girl in hibernation, because that’s what I’ve been doing, hibernating, feasting and sleeping and staying in as much as I can. It’s cold outside, and the trees look thin and wiry, and the wind feels like knives that turn my nose Rudolphy-red.

Advertisements