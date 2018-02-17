Return To Photojournalism

Lu

jan 15

It’s been about a year since I’ve done photojournalism, picked up an assignment at the newspaper. So it felt like relief/excitement/exhilaration (or all!) to photograph tonight’s candlelight vigil. I tag-teamed the assignment with JS, another Associate Photo Editor from way back in the day. Got to know the new editors a bit better, too, and when we pulled up Notes to write a caption, the last post had been mine–written in November 2015!

All of this is just one convoluted way of saying: it feels good to be photographing again, and to be at the newspaper.

1.15.18 | Daily Art

8 thoughts on “Return To Photojournalism

  2. curious•pondering January 22, 2018 / 10:04 am

    Happy for you 😄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu January 26, 2018 / 5:34 pm

      thank you kendall!! 🙂 you’re so nice!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Noor M January 22, 2018 / 11:16 am

    Congrats! Your photo diaries are what inspired me to do mine so it’s great to see you getting out there and doing cool stuff with it!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu January 26, 2018 / 6:16 pm

      noor! aw, that makes me really happy to hear 🙂 photo diaries–and photography–is fun 🙂 thank you!

      Like

      Reply
    • Lu January 26, 2018 / 6:16 pm

      thanks so much!

      Like

      Reply

