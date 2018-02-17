Return To Photojournalism

It’s been about a year since I’ve done photojournalism, picked up an assignment at the newspaper. So it felt like relief/excitement/exhilaration (or all!) to photograph tonight’s candlelight vigil. I tag-teamed the assignment with JS, another Associate Photo Editor from way back in the day. Got to know the new editors a bit better, too, and when we pulled up Notes to write a caption, the last post had been mine–written in November 2015!
All of this is just one convoluted way of saying: it feels good to be photographing again, and to be at the newspaper.
1.15.18 | Daily Art
Hahh, super. Showing some works later on?
Happy for you 😄
thank you kendall!! 🙂 you’re so nice!
Congrats! Your photo diaries are what inspired me to do mine so it’s great to see you getting out there and doing cool stuff with it!
noor! aw, that makes me really happy to hear 🙂 photo diaries–and photography–is fun 🙂 thank you!
Wonderful! Congratulations. Looking forward to your next work…….. 🙂
thanks so much!
Thrilled to hear your enjoying. What a delight!
