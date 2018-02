Sometimes the sight of lines and crowds of faces buried in their phones seems satirical. Like some art piece critiquing the future, “apparent lack of human connection,” eyes glued to screens, small rectangles in our hands. Futuristic! Satirical! Commentary! Except it isn’t. It’s just, well, reality, and it’s now, and it isn’t satire–it’s just me changing the song on Spotify and responding to my BFFFFFFL on Messenger and posting this on Instagram.

2.11.18| Daily Art

