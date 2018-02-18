Greek Life

Lu

feb 7.jpg

Wrote a news article about an organization discussing Greek organizations. The interesting part was that half the room was made up sorority girls who seemed like sorority girls, to be honest, and openly criticized fraternities but defended sororities. Not all that surprising–I just didn’t expect there to be such a Greek life representative turn-out. It made for a more balanced article, I think, or at least made it easier to give a balanced perspective.

Also, I’m well aware that my Daily Art’s a little all over the place, so I’m going to sort it out this week and ensure that the posts are in order.

2.7.18 & 2.8| Daily Art

