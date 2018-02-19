Communities of Disconnect

Sometimes the sight of lines and crowds of faces buried in their phones seems satirical, like some art piece critiquing the future’s “apparent lack of human connection,” etc. Eyes glued to screens, small rectangles in our hands, community of disconnect. Such Futuristic! Satirical! Commentary! Except it isn’t. It’s just reality, and it’s now, and it isn’t satire–it’s just me changing the song on Spotify and responding to my BFFFFFFL on Messenger and posting this onto Instagram.

2.11.18| Daily Art

One thought on “Communities of Disconnect

  1. The Wayfarer February 19, 2018 / 3:03 am

    Oh I hate when people get their panties is such a twist over people on their phones. Like calm down, the world will keep spinning, please chill.

