So my laptop’s up and running again (thanks, Apple store!) A few days ago, I realized, to my dismay, that I’d used up 120+ gigs of space on my laptop–when I regularly clean it, too. I decided to do a clean sweep of my Mac, download the new OS X, start anew.

Things didn’t go as planned. I found myself locked out of my Mac, locked out of the Wifi, then unable to erase, access, or download anything on my computer. So I went laptop-less for about three days, though not computer-less; I used public computers to do work, check my email, print, etc.

Still. It was oddly refreshing to not have my laptop constantly at hand. iPhones are essentially small computers now, anyways, so I read my emails there. I spent time ordinarily wasted on scrolling aimlessly on my Mac on other things, like reading. I finished a book in a day! it’s been a while since I’ve read voraciously. A month.

But it’s back now. My computer, previously inaccessible. The screen, previously black. The software, previously gone. And I’m back up to roughly 90 gigs of free space, which is how it ought to be.

That being said, given this week’s Technical Difficulties, I’m going to post my Daily Art pieces–usually one a day–at the end of this week, and cumulatively.

Lately, my blog’s felt overrun by my Daily Art project. It doesn’t help that I haven’t felt very writer-y either, a case of the writing blues. Not so much writer’s block, just a brief lull where inspiration’s lacking. I was also hiding, mind you, hibernating in my cozy space. It’s gotten warmer, which means I’ve been going out more (literally going out, as in leaving my room), seeing friends, walking into the city, etc. And, metaphorically, too–I’m out on WP again!

I’m considering posting a week’s work of Daily Art drawings on Sundays, and overall reducing the sheer deluge of art posts. Is it bothering anybody? I hope not. But it’s starting to bother me slightly, and I’m losing track of the order, so I’m going to try the Sunday weekly posting. For about a month, maybe, see how it goes. And on Thursdays, I could post some writing or miscellaneous entries, and on Mondays, I could write up journal entries.

I’ll give it a try, starting this upcoming Sunday. It’s, what, Tuesday today? Right, Tuesday. I’ll go ahead and line my WordPress ducks in a row, all by Sunday evening.

